Q.Is there anything we can plant in the summer vegetable garden other than southern peas you talked about on your radio show?
A. It is time to pull the spring planted tomatoes and replace them with new transplants of the recommended varieties such as celebrity, valley cat, red snapper, thunderbird, BHN968, ruby crush, and other selections that grow quickly to full size and then concentrate on setting fruit before the cold weather arrives. To address the heavy influx of spider mites this summer, spray your new plants every week on the top and the bottom of the leaves with a seaweed foliage spray.
