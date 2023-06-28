Calvin Finch

Calvin Finch

Q. Is there anything we can plant in the summer vegetable garden other than southern peas you talked about on your radio show?

A. It is time to pull the spring planted tomatoes and replace them with new transplants of the recommended varieties such as celebrity, valley cat, red snapper, thunderbird, BHN968, ruby crush, and other selections that grow quickly to full size and then concentrate on setting fruit before the cold weather arrives. To address the heavy influx of spider mites this summer, spray your new plants every week on the top and the bottom of the leaves with a seaweed foliage spray.

Calvin Finch is a retired horticulture agent in Bexar County. He writes for and works with a number of area media outlets.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.