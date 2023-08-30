If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.When should we plant our wildflower seeds? The ground is so bare, dry and hot. Will the seed germinate under those conditions?
A. The seed won’t immediately germinate but the conditions you describe are good for the eventual germination and growth of the wildflowers. The keys to successful wildflower growth are to accomplish seed contact with the bare soil and eventually have the soil receive some moisture. Most wildflowers also require full sun to grow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.