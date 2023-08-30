Calvin Finch

Q. When should we plant our wildflower seeds? The ground is so bare, dry and hot. Will the seed germinate under those conditions?

A. The seed won’t immediately germinate but the conditions you describe are good for the eventual germination and growth of the wildflowers. The keys to successful wildflower growth are to accomplish seed contact with the bare soil and eventually have the soil receive some moisture. Most wildflowers also require full sun to grow.

Calvin Finch is a retired horticulture agent in Bexar County. He writes for and works with a number of area media outlets.

