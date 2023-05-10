If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.Where do they sell those Porter weed plants you are always bragging about?
A. Porter weed is an exotic plant from the Caribbean and South America that has small blooms of several colors that move up weeping stems. They are a favorite nectar producing plant for pollinators. In fact, you can have hummingbirds, butterflies and bees on the same plant. There are several color and size variants including red (my favorite), blue and purple. The plants are in high demand throughout the South and sold by many retail nurseries.
