Q. Our plum and peach trees finally received enough cold weather to bloom this year. What pesticides do you recommend that we spray to control the fungus and the insects? Stink bugs are always our toughest insect to control.

A. I have had success with and recommend malathion and captan spray every week. If you want to try an organic spray program, consider sulfur and pyrethrin or spinosad.

Calvin Finch is a retired horticulture agent in Bexar County. He writes for and works with a number of area media outlets.

