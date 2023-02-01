Q. I notice that you include Mexican sycamore on your list of recommended shade trees. My neighbors have Mexican sycamore and I hate them! Why would anyone want a tree that produces so many large leaves and has a garish-colored trunk and branches? They also outgrow every other tree in the neighborhood so we end up being dominated by Mexican sycamore.

A. As I suspect you know based on the fact that your neighbors plant them, many gardeners and homeowners like the characteristics of Mexican sycamore. In addition to being showy, the species is drought- and pest-resistant.

Calvin Finch is a retired horticulture agent in Bexar County. He writes for and works with a number of area media outlets.

