Q. We have young limes and lemons in half whiskey barrels. We tried to cover them and even provided heat under the covers, but we had mixed success. Some of the citrus have green leaves and stems and others don’t have anything green left from the Christmas freeze. When will we know what is going to survive?

A. Be patient, even your plants without any green foliage right now may survive. The key there will be if the surviving plants will be the desirable tops or less desirable rootstocks. If the new leaves that appear are the same as those that existed before the freeze, your desirable tops are restored. Rootstock lemons will have thorns; the desirable tops will not. The limes may have thorns if the original varieties did. I expect that most of the plants with leaves and stems that survived the freeze will continue to have a desirable top.

Calvin Finch is a retired horticulture agent in Bexar County. He writes for and works with a number of area media outlets.

