Q.It looks like the cold weather last week not only took its toll on my vegetables and flowers, my rescue grass weeds froze back. Will that be the last we see of the weeds this winter?
A. Don’t you wish? Unfortunately, there is plenty of weed seed in reserve on the soil and it will quickly resprout. Control the broadleaf winter weeds with products such as “Weed Free Zone” and the grassy weeds with “GrassbeGone.” It also works to control the weeds in the lawn with mowing.
