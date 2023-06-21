If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.Our St. Augustine finally started growing aggressively but now it is turning yellow! What do you think is the problem and how can we deal with it?
A. It sounds like the problem is iron chlorosis which is quite common now. The good news is that it will eventually cure itself as the summer progresses. The grass is temporarily growing faster than it can uptake the required iron and nitrogen. If left on its own the growth rate will decline to the point where it has adequate iron and nitrogen to support the growth rate. A better option may be to spray the grass blades with a chelated iron product or apply a product such as Iron Plus. It will even work to dissolve some iron sulfate in water and spray the foliage.
