If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Although it’s been many years ago, I can still vividly recall how I used to tease my British grandmother about the 8-by-10-inch frame photograph of her standing with a young handsome man who was not her husband. The handwritten inscription seemed even more incriminating and only added to my enjoyment. It read: “To Sally — All my love, Gypsy.”
I later learned that Gypsy was none other than Rodney “Gypsy” Smith, an early 20th century evangelist my grandmother had met through her early work with the Salvation Army. Gypsy became well-known and made quite a name for himself not only throughout Great Britain but also here in the United States. In fact, it’s recorded that he made as many as 45 crossings from England to America attracting huge crowds determined to hear his colorful sermons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.