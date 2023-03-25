If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
From the time he learned how to form words, my now-18-year-old grandson Keaton has called me “Bobby.” Please don’t ask me why because I have no idea since my name — first, middle and last — in no way comes even close to resembling Bobby. I’ve often speculated that he once saw some old geezer like me whose name was Bobby on television and it reminded him of me. Who knows?
For a time it bothered me that my only grandson didn’t render to me one of those endearing titles like grandpa, pops, gramps or even papa, but soon I got used to being called Bobby, especially when I realized that no one else in the world called me that but him. Perhaps it made me being his grandfather all the more special.
