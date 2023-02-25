If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Not so long ago, I had dropped off some of my clothes at the dry cleaners and when I returned to retrieve them, a brown envelop was attached. Contained inside was a very old coin — a large English Queen Victoria copper penny about the size of a silver dollar, which I had inadvertently left inside one of my jacket pockets.
That old penny, while not monetarily valuable, had sentimental significance for me. You see, it was a coin I found in an English shop many years ago and it was minted in 1900 — the very same year my wonderful, British grandmother had been born.
