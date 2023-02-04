If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
My mother’s youngest brother, my Uncle George, was just a tad more than 10 years older than me. It was George who bought me my first pint of ale at the local pub; taught me how to properly shave (“For the best shave, always slide the razor in both directions”); and he was the one who taught me, perhaps most importantly, that one life is all you get so live and enjoy every minute of it all while you can.
Like his four siblings, George was born in England’s midlands and raised by my grandmother and my hard-working, brick-laying grandfather, who once bragged he built a substantial dwelling for King George V. But that wasn’t true.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.