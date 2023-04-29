If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
St. John’s Lutheran Church in Marion is home to some of the founders of the Pecan Classic and Wade Busby Memorial. Last year, these members of St. John’s Lutheran Church helped raise more than $500,000, and the money was given back to participants of Guadalupe, Comal and Wilson county youth shows.
Both organizations not only purchase and add money to animal projects but they also give out scholarships and help qualifying national agriculture-based teams cover expenses of their contests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.