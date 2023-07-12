If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Great news recently came from The Supreme Court of the U.S. as it invalidated race-based affirmative action in college admissions citing a violation of the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protections Clause. The SCOTUS noted that admissions programs lacked “sufficiently focused measurable objectives.” Many universities based admissions primarily on race and skin color failing to consider test scores, individual identity, skills and lessons learned. The 6-3 ruling followed party lines with Republicans and Conservatives celebrating the ruling.
The second important ruling, also a 6-3 majority, ended Biden’s $400 billion taxpayer-funded student loan forgiveness, noting that under the Separation of Power Doctrine, Congress must speak clearly before a department secretary can unilaterally alter large sections of the American economy. In other words, it must have the approval of Congress. Again, this was celebrated by Conservatives, taxpayers and those who had personally paid their own student loans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.