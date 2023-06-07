If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
In the working world, when an employee directly goes against the wishes of their employer, the end result is usually dismissal or demotion. In the political world, the results can be the same when the majority of the electorate has had enough being snubbed or misrepresented by those they voted into office and trusted to work toward expected goals and priorities.
A poll taken by CWS LLC in mid-January and again in late-May, and reported by Texas Scorecard, shows that Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan’s popularity in his home district dropped by 15% between the beginning and end of the 88th regular legislative session with the current poll saying half will support a challenger. The poll was made up of Republican and Independent voters only. Only 24% said they will stick with Phelan.
