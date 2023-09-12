If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Last week, I shared the anger inside the Republican Party of Texas over the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, their failure to honor and pass legislation in support of Republican priorities and their mission to impeach Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
As we all know, a good portion of the legislative members are attorneys and many are big contributors to a group known as Texans for Lawsuit Reform. One of Paxton’s previous deputy attorneys, Jeff Mateer, who accused Paxton of “abuse of office,” was first to take the stand testifying that he took his concerns to the FBI without evidence, never questioning Paxton, and that he deleted all his texts during his time as deputy attorney general. Paxton’s defense suggested Mateer was colluding with Texans for Lawsuit Reform in an attempt to overthrow the will of over 4.8 million Paxton voters, staging a coup and possibly attempting to have George P. Bush appointed to fill Paxton’s job should the impeachment succeed. This is the same George P. Bush who was basically run out of Texas politics over his fight to turn over our beloved Alamo to the city of San Antonio for a re-image makeover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.