Halfway through the 88th Texas Legislature, the Senate is off and running, hearing legislation and doing what we elected them to do. On the other hand, the Texas House with its Republican majority is moving at a snail’s pace prioritizing its own bills over those of the governor, lieutenant governor and the Republican Party of Texas. The first bills prioritized by the House were: HB446 replacing the phrase “mentally retarded” with “severe intellectual disability,” HB300 removing the sales tax from tampons and diapers, HB590 regulating the use of the phrase “Texas Honey,” and HB608 allowing the sale of fireworks on the Hindu holiday Diwali. I’m sure we are all excited to know we now have the important business out of the way.
Important legislation is slowly crawling over the hurdles with HB900 being heard concerning pornographic and other age-inappropriate materials in public school libraries. Due to COVID-19, many parents were forced to spend more educational time with home-bound kids and were shocked to see the materials made available to children, bringing about a demand to clean up public school libraries. Under this bill, sexually explicit will be banned, sexually relevant will require parental permission and book vendors will be required to rate books just as Hollywood and the FCC rate movies.
