A few short years ago during the 87th Texas Legislature, somewhere around the third week of April and about a month before the end of the session, a large group of elected Texas Democrats snuck out of the Texas Capitol, loaded up on Texas beer and wine, boarded a private jet and zoomed off to Washington, D.C., breaking quorum — not having enough in attendance to call a vote — killing a bill to improve voter integrity.
The bill finally passed with penalties for violating election laws being reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor. The replacement bill had no teeth and most prosecutors would not waste taxpayer money for a small slap on the wrist. Regardless of the outrage by Republican voters, legislators and House Speaker Dade Phelan’s promise of consequences, there were no consequences. Those Democrats took an oath when elected and should have been arrested by Texas Rangers and made to answer, and pay, for their actions.
