Local historian and author Floyd McKee gives a brief history of Texas during the time the McCulloughs lived at the Hardscramble Ranger Station on the east side of Seguin.

One of the persistent myths of the Texas Rangers is that the Rangers were all Anglos. However, records at the Texas State Library and the Ranger Museum show that many Texans of Hispanic and Indian descent served as Rangers, from the Mexican era into the time when Texas gained statehood and beyond. 

Rangers were organized into companies commanded by a captain or lieutenant with their headquarters located in Austin. All Rangers were required to furnish their own arms, mounts and equipment. During the Texas Revolution against Mexico, the Rangers played an important part by providing protection for the civilians retreating ahead of Santa Anna in the famous “Runaway Scrape” and also provided scouting duty and intelligence gathering for the Texas Army. They were the backbone of the protection of the home front against Indian raids and bandit raids from south of the Rio Grande. After the revolution, the Rangers turned their attention to crime fighting in the increasingly lawless frontier country. They stopped raids, stopped feuds, tracked cattle and horse thieves and captured the worst of the old west outlaws, including John Wesley Hardin and Sam Bass. There were also invasions and guerrilla warfare under Francisco (Pancho) Villa who constantly raided towns along the border.

Floyd McKee is a native of Seguin. He is a retired Air Force Colonel and eight of his ancestors were among the 33 Rangers that organized and developed Walnut Springs and Seguin.

