Our youth are impressionable. New research suggests that the mind may be most impressionable during adolescence and young adulthood, thus countering the old belief that young children are the most vulnerable. According to the global analytics firm Gallup, only about 1 in 10 people are natural leaders, charging society with a massive responsibility of pushing the other 90% to be the best they can be.
Parents get reminder calls from schools before STARR testing advising to put children to bed and feed them breakfast. Yet vaping in junior high and high schools across the county is rampant and we aren’t notified about the potential legal consequences of this. And what are the consequences of vaping?
