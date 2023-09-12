If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Libertarian Party bills itself as “The Party of Principles.” I think that State Rep. John Kuempel can bill himself as the politician of principles at this point. As the Guadalupe County Republicans have censured Kuempel for not adhering to party lines, Libertarians in the area owe him a debt of gratitude for sticking to his guns and voting to investigate a potentially corrupt politician. Ken Paxton has allegedly used his office to enrich himself and gain favor for his office and those around him. This, at the very least, deserves investigation.
Full disclosure, Kuempel and I have some common roots. I worked for SMI, now CMC, many years ago when I got out of the Navy. John’s father, Edmund, was still there at the time. I met up with John at the Capitol in Austin during the previous session and he chatted with me over a bag of popcorn. Legislators have very busy schedules, but John was happy to talk with me about the ideas of smaller government, personal freedoms and justice for all. Sure, we have a few disagreements, but overall I can say that John is not your average Republican. He cares about the little guy. He’s not one of these NeoCon big business types. He even talks to “dirty” Libertarians like me.
