Fred Rogers of Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood fame once recalled what his mother told him after seeing scary things on the news: “Look for the helpers. You’ll always find people who are helping.”
As the details of the horrific wildfires on the island of Maui continue to unfold, it is becoming apparent that many portions of the government did not help. From stories of the emergency manager who decided not to use the emergency alert sirens to warn residents of the impending danger to stories of the police roadblocking the only exit from danger on the police chief’s orders, the residents of Maui could have used a little more help. Now, as the death toll continues to rise and the devastation is becoming apparent, people on the island are starting to question why certain steps were taken or not taken during the disaster.
