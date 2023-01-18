If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Texas Legislature is back in session and once again we can witness lawmakers trying to “out-conservative” each other with bills aimed at treating some fellow Texans as second-class citizens. Last session saw the criminalizing of abortion procedures. This removed the ability of doctors to perform an abortion, even in cases of rape and incest. The penalty is a felony charge for anyone performing the procedure. Not to be outdone, this session is looking like even more rights will be trampled on by the zealots in Austin.
The GSM (Gender and Sexual Minorities) crowd took a hit last session when a bill was passed restricting school sports participation to players of the sex “assigned at birth.” This session, Congress has another bill slated that will restrict drag performances to adults only and deem any establishment that holds performances as a “sexually oriented business.”
