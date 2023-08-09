If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
I was so happy to see the response to our Fourth of July parade float. For those who missed it, Nolan and I dressed in drag and celebrated freedom how the founders intended. We wore wigs as they did back in the day. We expressed ourselves as the founders intended. We did not, however, worry about the way the current tyrannical government wishes to control people who wish to express themselves.
As the current regime wants to limit reproductive rights and outlaw folks dressing and acting as they wish, the Libertarian Party wants people to act and dress as they wish. This is why we displayed a float that had two men dressed in women’s clothing. It is literally none of your business how people dress or act in public. You are free to be offended or triggered but, at the end of the day, people must be allowed to express themselves.
