Every day after a big storm, I look forward to the sounds of the birds. Birds, for all their delicate looks, are pretty tough. After that early freeze in December, they hit the feeders, singing songs that sounded to me a little like “Eye of the Tiger.” I wouldn’t say the birds were thumbing their beaks at the cold, but I definitely felt like they showed that they were made of sterner stuff than mother nature tossed their way.
After the ice storm hit our massive Live Oak trees hard, we mourned our losses. Some limbs that previously arched over the sidewalk into our house were now on the ground, blocking our walkway completely. When we went out with the dogs, both were perplexed by our new, unintended landscaping.
