Rosie, our 71 pound Great Pyrenees German Shepherd mix puppy, has been making progress. We’ve taught her that we do not bark at baby deer that are on the other side of the fence. She has also learned that we don’t run after deer who run by us on our morning walk since I’m very allergic to being dragged behind her like a wiped-out water skier.
Other things are in progress. For example, Rosie is learning that every time someone comes to visit we must greet them politely. Politely means not smelling people right in their nether regions. Dogs who try to stick their snoots where they don’t belong will have to wait outside until everyone is ready to defend their nether regions.
