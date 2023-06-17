If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
There’s a reason I am not, nor could I ever be, a wildlife photographer. It’s not for the reasons you think. I actually prefer the outdoors, willingly douse myself with bug spray to reduce my mosquito bites to 20 per outing, and don’t mind the heat and humidity. I’m not nervous around snakes, who I believe have gotten a bad rap over the years. And I think spiders are amazing, particularly tarantulas, who can look the same when they are alive or dead (long story).
The real reason I’m not a wildlife photographer is I’m not great with the circle of life. Let me explain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.