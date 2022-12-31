Another Christmas in the books, and I’ll tell you what: This one is a record setter. We got visited by FOUR ghosts!

Frankly, we knew it was going to be a tough one. We were missing several folks we weren’t going to get to see this year, who couldn’t travel, who left earlier in the year (talking to you, Dad), and so many who remained close at heart if not in presence. My sister, who moved to Texas as a snow bird, had to leave her husband behind to batten the hatches in Chicago. My nephew’s trip to Houston was nearly derailed, but delays made it impossible for him to swing by.

Winter Prosapio is a writer, a wife, and a working mom of two girls, two cats, and one ridiculously enthusiastic terrier mix.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.