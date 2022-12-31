If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Another Christmas in the books, and I’ll tell you what: This one is a record setter. We got visited by FOUR ghosts!
Frankly, we knew it was going to be a tough one. We were missing several folks we weren’t going to get to see this year, who couldn’t travel, who left earlier in the year (talking to you, Dad), and so many who remained close at heart if not in presence. My sister, who moved to Texas as a snow bird, had to leave her husband behind to batten the hatches in Chicago. My nephew’s trip to Houston was nearly derailed, but delays made it impossible for him to swing by.
