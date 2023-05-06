If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
We are grand-dog sitting and let me tell you, there’s a world of difference when you go from walking two dogs to walking three. I mean at this point you might as well throw in five more dogs and a circus clown because I’m pretty sure the results are going to be the same.
Part of the issue is the wildly different nature of our dogs. There’s Klyde, the visiting Chihuahua, who is so citified at this point that he refuses to walk on grass at all. He also inexplicably walks on the other side of every mailbox and is completely flummoxed about how to get back around it. He stands there pulling on his leash as if the cord will neatly slice through the metal pole.
