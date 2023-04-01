Winter Prosapio

We are taking a big trip. It’s been a while since our last big trip together. Usually, I love to travel. I’m footloose and can’t wait to get out of town. But, perhaps due to the extra chaos around me, I’m finding it’s taking a minute to get back in a traveling mood.

This trip in particular has a pretty significant limitation. We can’t check a bag, so we have to travel very light. Even though I’m theoretically okay with that, like one is theoretically okay with jumping into the ocean, there is that moment. That moment right before you jump into the waves when you notice something on the sand that looks suspiciously like a jelly fish.

Winter Prosapio is a writer, a wife, and a working mom of two girls, two cats, and one ridiculously enthusiastic terrier mix.

