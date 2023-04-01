If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
We are taking a big trip. It’s been a while since our last big trip together. Usually, I love to travel. I’m footloose and can’t wait to get out of town. But, perhaps due to the extra chaos around me, I’m finding it’s taking a minute to get back in a traveling mood.
This trip in particular has a pretty significant limitation. We can’t check a bag, so we have to travel very light. Even though I’m theoretically okay with that, like one is theoretically okay with jumping into the ocean, there is that moment. That moment right before you jump into the waves when you notice something on the sand that looks suspiciously like a jelly fish.
