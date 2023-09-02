Winter holds a frog

Winter Prosapio holds a small frog while out on a search for the amphibians with a wildlife biologist.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

I can never commit a crime.

Let me clarify. I can never commit a crime and get away with it. It’s not because I’m not a good bluffer because I’m actually a half-way decent poker player. It’s not because I have some sort of strong moral compass because I’m pretty sure plenty of people have had their moral compass compromised by someone who drove them crazy. It’s not because I’m super clever because if you’ve ever seen me try to remember which door in my kitchen doesn’t have a slow-close hinge, the slam will give me away.

Winter Prosapio is a writer, a wife, and a working mom of two girls, two cats, and one ridiculously enthusiastic terrier mix.

