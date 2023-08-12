If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
As I’ve confessed many times, I’m not exactly a domestic goddess. I’m not even a domestic minor elf. In fact, my domestic abilities could be considered so far below average that I should probably be assigned to a remedial home economics class designed for people who always imagined that by now, in addition to flying cars, we’d have robotic servants who could do it all.
Then again, I have a robotic vacuum that hides under the couch in order to avoid having to pick up the enormous amount of dog hair that comes off Rosie, our Great Pyrenees mix, DAILY. So it seems likely I’d end up with a robotic servant who would stash itself under the bed after a week or two of dealing with us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.