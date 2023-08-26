Winter holds a frog

Winter Prosapio holds a small frog while out on a search for the amphibians with a wildlife biologist.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

I’ll let you in on a secret. You know the names of the products you see? That was not someone’s first choice.

In my other job, I work with a bunch of people who are hired for their expertise in naming things. That expertise is then promptly ignored by the people who hired them. It makes a good deal of money for therapists, and a lot of goofy names for products that have you saying “why in the world did they call it that?”

Winter Prosapio is a writer, a wife, and a working mom of two girls, two cats, and one ridiculously enthusiastic terrier mix.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.