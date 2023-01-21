If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
It’s that time of year where we gather all the experts to cast their vote for the MVU: the kitchen’s Most Valuable Utensil.
I know what you’re thinking. How can we even begin to have this vote again after the debacle of 2017 with the new can opener? You know, the one that only I can use and everyone else looks at in utter confusion, even after I explained how this new one folds the sharp edge over so you are safer in a room filled with sharp cutting things. Still, no one could figure out how to use it, relegating it to “disappointing rookie” status.
