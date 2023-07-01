If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
I have one of those weather apps on my phone where I can, with a mere swipe of my finger, see the weather in other places. For example, it was 70 degrees in Chicago, where my sister lives. This was the temperature at 8 p.m. on a Monday. In June.
I, of course, didn’t believe such nonsense. Last year for most of the summer, our temperatures here and in Chicago were mostly the same, give or take five measly degrees. No way was she 20 degrees cooler. So I tried a different weather app. Then I checked the internet. Then I broke down and texted her a “woo, boy, is it hot or what.”
