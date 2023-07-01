Winter holds a frog

Winter Prosapio holds a small frog while out on a search for the amphibians with a wildlife biologist.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

I have one of those weather apps on my phone where I can, with a mere swipe of my finger, see the weather in other places. For example, it was 70 degrees in Chicago, where my sister lives. This was the temperature at 8 p.m. on a Monday. In June.

I, of course, didn’t believe such nonsense. Last year for most of the summer, our temperatures here and in Chicago were mostly the same, give or take five measly degrees. No way was she 20 degrees cooler. So I tried a different weather app. Then I checked the internet. Then I broke down and texted her a “woo, boy, is it hot or what.”

Winter Prosapio is a writer, a wife, and a working mom of two girls, two cats, and one ridiculously enthusiastic terrier mix.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.