If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
When one reads the national news every day, as I do, it’s easy to get discouraged. The negativity, the stupidity is just so sad. All the reports of racism, hatred and threats of violence, just because one doesn’t get their way, kill the soul, hurt the heart. It almost makes you forget about all the good things that are happening locally, in our cities, in Guadalupe County. Yes, we have hatred, racism and sexism in our neighborhoods but we also have kindness, acceptance and positive efforts to make sure ALL are okay.
Let’s be happy about our sheriff. Every year, he makes it a point to transform himself into Santa and bring Christmas and smiles to so many nursing home residents. He doesn’t have to, he wants to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.