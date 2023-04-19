If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Marion Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved calling a school bond election for May 6, 2023. A committee of community members developed the proposal in conjunction with the staff and administration. Their primary task was to develop and present to the board of trustees a long-term plan that included a recommendation for implementation.
Texas school districts do not receive state funding for renovating or building new schools. Instead, they must receive funds through school bond elections.
