This past weekend, we entered into 2023. Like everyone else, I was looking more forward to this year during the final months of 2022 as I had already made plans to travel across the country (mostly to Washington and Ohio to visit some of my friends) and have some personal projects that I wanted to work on. Of course, I know many are sighing a big breath of relief that they don’t have to worry too much about elections until 2024. However, several of my fellow Libertarians and I will have to say to not get comfortable, yet.
Even though the midterms are behind us and the next election cycle is some time away, we still need to pay attention to current events, especially with how local, state and federal elected officials make their decisions on laws and ordinances (whether they are re-elected or newly sworn in). Remember, decisions on certain bills aiming to become laws to take away your freedom as well as take more hard earned money out of your pocket are still on paper or within the minds of many of these two-party elected officials.
