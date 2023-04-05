If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
On March 27, a trans man went into The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, and shot and killed three adults and three children — one of whom was the school pastor’s daughter. The perpetrator was soon killed by two police officers who responded to the incident 14 minutes after the initial 911 call was made.
After the shooting, the Covenant School asked for privacy as the school and its community were heartbroken after the incident, and were grieving the loss of life that happened that day. Anyone else who heard or even saw the incident would either go one of two ways: respect, pray for and give their condolences to those affected by the shooting or turn around and make it into a political soapbox.
