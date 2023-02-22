If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
This year marks five years since the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 was passed into law by former President Donald Trump which de-scheduled some cannabis products from the Controlled Substance Act, and regulates them to contain low levels (under 0.3%) of delta-9-THC. This is the reason products that contain CBD, Delta 10, Delta 8 and THCA are available for purchase at cannabis dispensaries.
Many have found this law to be a step forward in the nationwide decriminalization and legalization of marijuana, and there have been stories of how these cannabis products have helped people and animals with health problems.
