Within the past couple of weeks, I’ve reflected on the belief of serving either the country, community or both. My reason is because my grandfather, Richard Thivierge, passed away several weeks ago. From the time he passed away up to his funeral last week, he was remembered very fondly by the community here in Seguin.
My grandfather served his country in the Air Force for a little more than 20 years, and served as a police officer for the Seguin Police Department for 22 years. He was a man who loved his country and his community so much that he spent a little more than 40 years serving both.
