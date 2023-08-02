If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
In recent weeks, I began to read a novel that I always wanted to read and that novel is “1984” by George Orwell. This particular novel is a cautionary tale based within an authoritarian, dystopian superstate of Oceania, where its citizens are under surveillance by its one-party state, Ingsoc, and its leader, Big Brother. The people are constantly reminded that Big Brother is watching them. As I currently read the novel, I tend to both love it and hate it at the same time. I love it due to the amazing storytelling that Orwell presents in his novel and how down to earth he goes on the cautionary message. I hate it due to how much of the book relates to modern times.
Think of this. We have the NSA, which people like Edward Snowden has revealed spies more on innocent American civilians than possible terrorists, and current mainstream media has altered the truth to lie to the American public to make them believe a whole ton of lies toward certain people, countries and other topics. Even worse is that we are losing our natural rights every day by actions of corrupt elected leaders within two parties instead of one.
