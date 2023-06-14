If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Last month during the Libertarian Party of Texas’ second quarterly State Legislative Executive Committee meeting, I became a lifetime member. Libertarian Party of Texas Treasurer Kate Prather said to every State Legislative Executive Committee member present during the treasurer’s report that when someone becomes a lifetime member to the state party, it helps out the party more. I quickly went onto my phone and donated $1,836 — the official lifetime membership fee. During the treasurer’s report’s question and answer session, I announced the “Libertarian Party of Texas has another lifetime member in the books.”
Interesting enough, it’s been a little over 10 years since I joined the Libertarian Party, and almost two years since I became a lifetime member of the national Libertarian Party — which costs $1,500 — as an early 50th birthday gift. I had the funds on me to become a lifetime member of Libertarian Party of Texas and I was one of many State Legislative Executive Committee members who voted for it when it was a business item back in August 2021.
