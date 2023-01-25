If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Before writing this column, I was originally going to write a piece that would open up a debate on if our country should replace our a-little-over-a-century-old income tax for a national sales tax due to the recent FairTax bill that was introduced to Congress. However, before I could write my column, a good friend of mine brought an actual news commentary piece from Independent Institute to my attention. After reading the news article, I dropped everything as what I read in the article is probably the most asinine thing I have ever read.
This article, titled “‘Belief in Freedom’ Is Bad for You,” was written by American Greatness columnist K. Lloyd Billingsley, and it discussed a study by three Canadian individuals that was published by the American Journal of Medicine that tried to connect COVID vaccination hesitancy with risks of traffic crashes. According to the study by Donald A. Redelmeier, Jonathan Wang, and Deva Thiruchelvam, the data that they found suggested “that COVID vaccine hesitancy is associated with significant increased risks of a traffic crash.” In other words, if you didn’t get the COVID vaccine because you didn’t want it, you are at risk of getting into a car crash.
