As I write this column on a Friday night when I would’ve been in El Paso visiting with my fellow State Legislative Executive Committee members before our quarterly meeting, I experienced my third day of quarantine after finding out that I caught COVID-19 for a third time. Of course, I will report what happened at the meeting when I get the chance to talk with fellow State Legislative Executive Committee member and Guadalupe Libertarian Party County Chair Darren Pollok.
However, we had a conversation some days prior on how there was a massive leak of information that has now damaged the reputation of the current Libertarian Party national leadership more than ever on what the Libertarian community personally calls “The Angela Papers.”
