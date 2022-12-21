If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
With this year coming to a close in a couple of weeks, I have already made resolutions for the upcoming new year. After the election we had this year, I strongly believe that many of us are now done with dealing with politics until the next election cycle comes around. However, others are full on continuing to create problems based around politics.
Recently, one of my fellow Libertarian columnists informed our local party about how an individual that some of the members knew was both doxxed and harassed by a political Facebook group and its members due to some posts that he made. Both the page itself and the people harassing the person were reported, but the fact that the page itself targeted an individual and going forward in an alleged attempt to ruin a person’s life over politics is beyond pitiful.
