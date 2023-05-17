If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
When it comes to a Libertarian take on the environment, they believe in enforcing responsibility and individual rights for land, water, air and wildlife, and that out of many of the polluters out there in the world, government is the worst one. Even more, we believe that the taxpayers should NOT be paying for any cleanup of harmful toxic waste, and that the companies, individuals and organizations who do so should be held liable for such cause and damage.
Now, yes, we’ve heard many times from progressives that we should reject fossil fuels and switch to cleaner energy to help the environment. That might sound fine, easy and dandy on paper but in reality, it is costly and more problematic to the environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.