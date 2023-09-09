FDNY Memorial Wall

“May We Never Forget” is engraved on a portion of the bronze mural dedicated to the 343 members of the New York City Fire Department who died in the World Trade Center terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001. The FDNY Memorial Wall is located on the FDNY Engine 10 Ladder 10 building directly across from the World Trade Center.

 Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette

Annually, people in this country, state, county and locally toss around words like infamy, reverence, remembrance, freedom and more around this time of year.

That is because those words mean something dear to the people of this country and Sept. 11 reminds us each year of the importance some of these words hold and why we must never lessen their value.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.