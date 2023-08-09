Brush Fire

A brush truck from an area fire department checks for active fire after several departments worked together to get a wildland fire under control on Church Road on Sunday in the New Berlin area.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

No significant rain has fallen on the area in a considerable number of weeks and it shows.

Not only are the lawns and fields becoming more brown but other colors are beginning to dominate the landscape.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

