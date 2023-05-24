If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The pavilion at Starcke Park on Saturday was filled with families having fun at the Seguin Police Department’s annual Badges, Bikes and Tykes event.
Smiles were everywhere as children hopped to the finish line in the sack race. Giggles of joy seeped out as they punched a whole through tissue paper covering a cup, reached in and set free a toy pet. They cheered as they looked at their raffle ticket and realized their number was called to receive a brand new bike.
